Aishwarya Rai Has the Sweetest Wish for Abhishek Bachchan on His Birthday

Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram to wish Abhishek Bachchan on his 47th birthday.

Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 47th birthday on 5 February. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to social media to wish her actor-husband on the special occasion. Sharing an unseen picture of Abhishek, she wrote the sweetest caption for him.

"Birthday love… today and forever, Baby," Aishwarya wrote in her post. Here, take a look:

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in April 2007. The couple completed 15 years of their marriage in 2022. The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, in 2011.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the second season of the crime thriller Breathe: Into The Shadows and Dasvi, co-starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. He will be next seen in R Balki's Ghoomer, alongside Saiyami Kher.

