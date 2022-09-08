No, Alia Bhatt Did Not Blame BJP for Boycotting Bollywood Movies

Screenshot of a statement about the 'boycott bollywood' trend linking it to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being shared on social media with a claim that actor Alia Bhatt held the party responsible for the boycott calls.

The screenshot carries the logo of news channel British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Hindi to make it look legitimate. But neither did we find any such statement by the actor, nor has BBC published any such report.

Moreover, the channel took to Twitter to clarify that the screenshot is "fake." Previously, a fake tweet in the name of BBC had gone viral with a claim that the leading actors and the producer of the film Brahmastra have donated crores towards the relief of Pakistan floods.