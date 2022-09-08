Kartavya Path Inauguration LIVE: PM Modi to Also Unveil 28-Ft Netaji Bose Statue
PM Modi will unveil an exhibition which will showcase the before and after visuals of Central Vista Avenue.
Kartavya Path Inauguration LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-named Kartavya Path, a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate at 7 pm on Thursday, 8 September.
It has red granite walkways, refurbished canals, state-wise food stalls, new amenity blocks and vending kiosks.
As per the government, it symbolises a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment.
Modi will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate, along with an exhibition which will showcase the before and after visuals of Central Vista Avenue.
The entire stretch has been revamped under the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.
The traffic police has made arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement in central Delhi
General traffic movement will be diverted from specific roads from 6 pm to 9 pm
The CPWD has set up five vending zones where 40 vendors each will be allowed and two blocks near the India Gate with eight shops each
The Government of India on Wednesday renamed Delhi's Rajpath – extending from the Netaji statue to the Rashtrapati Bhavan – as 'Kartavya Path'
Along the Rajpath, the new red granite walkways are spreading over 15.5 km
The redevelopment project of the Central Vista envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the three-km Rajpath, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave
Netaji's Daughter, Most of His Family To Miss Statue Unveiling
Anita Bose Pfaff, Netaji's daughter, and most of his family will miss unveiling of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue, due to what seems to be a late and sudden invitation.
No one, not even the members of the High Level Central Committee to oversee the 125th year of Netaji’s birth anniversary programmes, knew about the decision to unveil Netaji's statue till 2 September, The Wire reported.
Chandra Kumar Bose, Netaji’s grandnephew, in a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, on 3 September suggested that the ideal date for unveiling the statue would be 21 October, Azad Hind Day, or Netaji’s next birthday on 23 January next year.
He was quoted as saying, "Eighth September neither has any relevance nor any significance to Netaji."
He further informed that he has spoken to both Anita Bose Pfaff, Netaji’s daughter and Ardhendu Bose, Netaji’s nephew, and “they also feel the same”.
Features: 16 Bridges, Parking Space for 1,125 Vehicles, 400 Benches
An official in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said there would be heavy deployment of police personnel and security guards to ensure that there is no theft and damage to newly-installed facilities. Around 80 security guards will keep an eye on the stretch.
There are 16 bridges on the entire stretch. Boating will be allowed in two canals – one near Krishi Bhawan and another around Vanijya Bhawan.
The official said maintaining cleanliness will be a challenge as people in a large number will throng the Rajpath, which is considered as the most popular public space in the city, PTI reported.
"We appealed to people to maintain cleanliness. Large teams of sanitation workers will be deployed," the official said.
Another official said that parking space for 1,125 vehicles have been created in the entire stretch. A parking space for 35 buses has been created near the India Gate.
Seventy-four historic light poles and all chain links have been restored. Over 900 new light poles have been installed. Concrete bollards have been replaced with over 1,000 white sandstone bollards to maintain the precinct's character.
According to the ministry, over 400 benches, 150 dustbins and more than 650 new signages have been installed on the entire stretch.
