Kartavya Path Inauguration LIVE: PM Modi to Also Unveil 28-Ft Netaji Bose Statue

Kartavya Path Inauguration LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-named Kartavya Path, a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate at 7 pm on Thursday, 8 September.

It has red granite walkways, refurbished canals, state-wise food stalls, new amenity blocks and vending kiosks.

As per the government, it symbolises a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment.

Modi will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate, along with an exhibition which will showcase the before and after visuals of Central Vista Avenue.

The entire stretch has been revamped under the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.