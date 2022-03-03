Akhilesh Yadav Shares Old Video Falsely Claiming 'Booth Capturing' in UP's Kunda

As the elections in Uttar Pradesh are underway, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav shared a video that shows a man voting on behalf of three women in a polling booth.

Yadav claimed that this shows 'booth capturing in Kunda' and asked the election commission to take cognisance.

Some claims took a dig at Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) founder Raghuraj Pratap Singh, popularly known as Raja Bhaiya, stating that it was done at his behest.

However, we found that the video was taken inside a polling booth at Asaoti in Haryana's Faridabad Lok Sabha seat Prithla during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

According to news reports, a polling agent, identified as Giriraj Singh, was arrested in May 2019 after he allegedly influenced voters in the sixth round of the Lok Sabha polls.