Photo of NSA Ajit Doval, Pinaki Bhattacharya, and Krishna Nandi Is AI-Generated

A photo showing National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Bangladeshi activist Pinaki Bhattacharya, and Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Krishna Nandi is being widely shared on social media.
The claim: The image is being shared to claim that it shows the three gentlemen at "an elite restaurant in Delhi," sparking discussions on social media.
How do we know?: We ran a reverse image search on the photo, and found that it was only being shared on social media.
We did not find any credible source or official outlet sharing this image.
Next, we ran a keyword search with their names, but did not come across any reports about them meeting in India or Bangladesh.
In the image itself, we noticed one odd detail. Outside the window, one can see a yellow taxi, which is typically seen in Kolkata, not Delhi.
Given this detail and the lack of credible reports, we ran the image through AI-generated content detectors.
SightEngine's tool said that it was 96 percent sure about the image being an AI-generated one, noting that it was likely made using Google's Imagen.
Similarly, Hive Moderation's tool showed 99.9 percent certainty about the image being an AI-generated one.
Conclusion: An AI-generated image is being shared to claim that it shows NSA Ajit Doval, Pinaki Bhattacharya, and Krishna Nandi dining together in Delhi.
