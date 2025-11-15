Altered Clip of DCP North Delhi Viral as Him Dismissing Terror Link to Red Fort

A video claiming to show Deputy Commissioner of Police North Delhi Raja Banthia dismissing a terror angle in the Delhi explosion near the Red Fort on 10 November 2025 is being shared on social media platforms.
Here's what he purportedly said:
"According to the investigation, this incident does not seem to be a terrorist attack. Because there were no pieces of bombs or explosives found from the site. And there was no debris on the ground either. It seems that this incident is due to a CNG center plant or some electrical fire. The police team is still investigating. And after the final report, it can be said for sure."
In the original clip, the DCP can be heard telling the press about the charges under which the acussed were arrested in for the blast.
What we found: At first, we divided the viral video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to a post on X by news agency the Press Trust of India (PTI). The post featured the same video interview of DCP Banthia from 11 November.
It stated, "A case has been registered at Kotwali police station, and UAPA, Explosives Act, and relevant sections of the BNS have been invoked. FSL and NSG teams, forensic experts, and other specialised units are investigating the crime scene. We are collecting all evidence. We cannot say anything conclusively yet. Information will be made public once we have established facts." (sic.)
There was no mention about the CNG or dismissing the terror links to this Red Fort car blast.
Additionally, we also found the same clip of DCP Banthia explaining the charges and offences of arrest to the press on NDTV India's channel omn 11 November.
On 12 November, the government called the deadly car blast a, "a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces." (sic)
We found no credible reports which noted that Banthia had made such a statement following the blast.
Conclusion: The viral video is altered as a fake audio has been added on to it to make the false claim.
