'Home in Delhi, Heart in Fear': Kashmiris Face 'Usual Discrimination' Post Blast

When Anzal*, a 25-year-old journalist working with a leading newsroom, walked into work the morning after the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, the energy in the office felt different. Conversations stopped when he entered. Later, as colleagues huddled over tea, he heard the whispers — not directed at him, but loud enough to wound.

“Yeh Kashmiri aisa kyun karte hain?” (Why do Kashmiris do this?)

“In logon ko itni problem kyon hoti hai?” (What's their problem?)

He didn’t respond. He says silence felt like the only safe choice. “I had nothing to do with any of it, but suddenly my presence became political. I wasn’t a colleague anymore, I was the Kashmiri in the room,” Anzal recalls.

He avoided the newsroom cafeteria that day. By evening, he’d switched off his phone. His experience captures the subtler side of discrimination: the awkward pauses, the invisible walls, the isolation that arrives disguised as civility.

The recent explosion sent shockwaves far beyond its physical reach. Within hours, the city’s newsrooms, WhatsApp groups, and social media feeds were thick with speculation. Some television channels began discussing “Kashmir connections”, even as investigators had yet to establish any link.