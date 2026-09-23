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Image of Akhilesh Yadav Posing With the Jamui Molestation Case Accused Is AI

We found out that the image was generated using OpenAI tools.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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An image is being shared on social media, claiming to show the national president of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, posing with Nandan Yadav, the main accused in Bihar's Jamui sexual harassment case.

  • Nandan Yadav was arrested for harassing and molesting a minor girl and her male friend, along with a group of men, in Bihar's Jamui.

  • Yadav and his accomplice Hareram Yadav were arrested from their hideout spot on 22 September 2026.

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the image is AI-generated and doesn't show an authentic picture of Akhilesh Yadav posing with Nandan Yadav.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search and could not find any credible sources or reports that shared the image.

  • Following this, we ran the image through Hive Moderation, an AI detector.

  • According to the tool, the image is 99.9 percent likely to have been generated by AI.

  • We ran the image through another AI detector, Sightengine, which also indicated it is very likely AI-generated.

  • We ran the image through the OpenAI detector, which concluded that the content was generated using OpenAI tools due to a detected SynthID watermark.

Conclusion: The image is AI-generated and doesn't show an authentic picture of Akhilesh Yadav posing with Nandan Yadav.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Samajwadi Party   Akhilesh Yadav   Webqoof 

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