AI-Generated Clips Falsely Shared as Visuals of Nepal Floods

A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show visuals from the floods in Nepal.
The video shows three different clips of streets getting washed away by the devastating flash floods.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and could not find any credible sources sharing it.
Following this, we ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI-detection tool that flagged the video as more than 99 percent likely to be AI-generated.
While watching the clips, we noticed visual inconsistencies.
For instance, at around 10 seconds into the clip, two people merge into one.
The CCTV timestamps at the bottom of the video jump between times, for example, between 09:00, 09:02, and 09:09 within seconds.
The numbers in the timestamp often appear distorted.
Conclusion: The video is AI-generated and does not show authentic visuals of the Nepal floods.
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