AI-Generated Video Passed off as Hypersonic Missile Attack on Tel Aviv

A video of a building engulfed in flames after an attack is being shared on social media with the claim that Tel Aviv was hit by a “hypersonic missiles.”
What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them. However, it did not lead us to any credible sources to prove the validity of the claim.
We then ran a relevant keyword search to find whether Tel Aviv was hit by a hypersonic missile.
Hathalyoum, Iraq's news agency, reported that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it launched 10 hypersonic Fatah and Qadr missiles along with drones as part of the “Operation True Promise 4."
However, the news update didn't have the same visual.
Irregularities in the video: Upon close examination of the viral clip, we noticed anomalies, such as illegible text on the building and the overly smooth movement of bystanders at the time of the explosion.
Here is a close-up of the visual.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
Here are the results by Hive Moderation.
(Source: Hive Moderation)
This prompted us to run the video on AI-detection tools such as Hive Moderation and Deepfake-O-Meter which revealed that the viral clip was AI-generated.
Conclusion: The viral clip is created using AI and does not show any explosions linked to the ongoing West Asia crisis.
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