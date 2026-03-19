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AI-Generated Video Passed off as Hypersonic Missile Attack on Tel Aviv

AI-detection platform Hive Moderation revealed that the viral clip was created using AI and was not real.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
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A video of a building engulfed in flames after an attack is being shared on social media with the claim that Tel Aviv was hit by a “hypersonic missiles.”

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is created using artificial intelligence (AI).

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What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them. However, it did not lead us to any credible sources to prove the validity of the claim.

  • We then ran a relevant keyword search to find whether Tel Aviv was hit by a hypersonic missile.

  • Hathalyoum, Iraq's news agency, reported that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it launched 10 hypersonic Fatah and Qadr missiles along with drones as part of the “Operation True Promise 4."

  • However, the news update didn't have the same visual.

Irregularities in the video: Upon close examination of the viral clip, we noticed anomalies, such as illegible text on the building and the overly smooth movement of bystanders at the time of the explosion.

  • Here is a close-up of the visual.

    (Source: Altered by The Quint)&nbsp;

  • Here are the results by&nbsp;Hive Moderation.

    (Source:&nbsp;Hive Moderation)&nbsp;

This prompted us to run the video on AI-detection tools such as Hive Moderation and Deepfake-O-Meter which revealed that the viral clip was AI-generated.

Conclusion: The viral clip is created using AI and does not show any explosions linked to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Israel   Iran   Artificial Intelligence 

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