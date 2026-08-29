AI-Generated Video Shared To Show a Race From the World Humanoid Robot Games

A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show a race from the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, China.
The World Humanoid Robot Games, a competition featuring humanoid robots, was held in Beijing from .
Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video is AI-generated.
How did we find out?: We found out that the user who uploaded the viral video mentioned in the comment section that the video is AI-generated.
The video detectors used to test the AI likelihood of videos failed, most-likely due to the lack of human faces.
Following this, we divided the video into screenshots and ran them through an AI detection tool, Sightengine, which indicated that they are very likely AI-generated.
The Quint contacted the user who uploaded the viral video and confirmed that it was generated using AI.
Conclusion: The video does not show the World Humanoid Robot Games, as it is AI-generated
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