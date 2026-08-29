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AI-Generated Video Shared To Show a Race From the World Humanoid Robot Games

While AI detection tools failed to identify AI use, the creator confirmed the video was AI-generated.

Anika K
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WebQoof
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A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show a race from the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, China.

  • The World Humanoid Robot Games, a competition featuring humanoid robots, was held in Beijing from 22 to 26 August.

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video is AI-generated.

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How did we find out?: We found out that the user who uploaded the viral video mentioned in the comment section that the video is AI-generated.

  • The video detectors used to test the AI likelihood of videos failed, most-likely due to the lack of human faces.

  • Following this, we divided the video into screenshots and ran them through an AI detection tool, Sightengine, which indicated that they are very likely AI-generated.

  • The Quint contacted the user who uploaded the viral video and confirmed that it was generated using AI.

Conclusion: The video does not show the World Humanoid Robot Games, as it is AI-generated

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:   China   Beijing   Robots 

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