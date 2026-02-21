Fact-Check: AI-Manipulated Video Viral as China Prepping Robots to Fight Wars

A video purpotedly showing robots is being shared on social media with the claim that China was 'prepping' them to fight wars in the future.
What we found: At first, we divided the viral video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We did not find any credible reports or official statements to prove the validity of the claim.
However, these results also took us to a post on Instagram featuring the same viral clip. It was posted by a page named 'aikalaakari.'
We went through the Instgram page and found that its description noted, "AI Filmmaker + VFX"
This led us to check the video on AI-detection tool, Deepfake-O-Meter, where two of its parameters revealed that the clip was AI-manipulated.
Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.
(Source: Deepfake-O-Meter)
Conclusion: The viral clip is not a real incident but a video manipulated using AI.
