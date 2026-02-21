ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: AI-Manipulated Video Viral as China Prepping Robots to Fight Wars

Few parameters of Deepfake-O-Meter revealed that the viral clip was created using AI.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video purpotedly showing robots is being shared on social media with the claim that China was 'prepping' them to fight wars in the future.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is manipulated using artificial intelligence (AI).

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What we found: At first, we divided the viral video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

We did not find any credible reports or official statements to prove the validity of the claim.

However, these results also took us to a post on Instagram featuring the same viral clip. It was posted by a page named 'aikalaakari.'

We went through the Instgram page and found that its description noted, "AI Filmmaker + VFX"

This led us to check the video on AI-detection tool, Deepfake-O-Meter, where two of its parameters revealed that the clip was AI-manipulated.

  • Here are the results by&nbsp;Deepfake-O-Meter.

    (Source:&nbsp;Deepfake-O-Meter)

Conclusion: The viral clip is not a real incident but a video manipulated using AI.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  china   Artificial Intelligence   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Monthly
6-Monthly
Annual
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×