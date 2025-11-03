ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

AI-Generated Pics of Cricketers Shared as Real Images After 2025 Women's CWC Win

The images were artificially created using AI and do not depict actual post-match celebrations.

India’s women’s national cricket team won their maiden title after defeating South Africa in the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup on 2 November.

Several images claiming to show celebrations after India’s win are going viral on social media.

What do they show?: One of the viral visuals shows Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian Women's National Cricket Team, holding the trophy while asleep.

  • Another shows the entire women’s team celebrating on the field with the cup.

  • Both of these images have been widely circulated on X, formerly Twitter.

What's the truth?: The photos were generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and are not true representations of the post-win celebrations.

Hints in the viral images: A closer look at the photographs reveals several inconsistencies.

  • In both images, the faces appear unusually smooth, waxy, and evenly lit, as if they have been airbrushed.

  • In the image showing what appears to be Harmanpreet Kaur holding the trophy while she sleeps, the golden sphere and metallic parts of the trophy are overly reflective and appear computer-rendered, lacking natural light reflections.

  • In the stadium image, every player seems to be lit perfectly from all angles, which is highly unlikely in a real outdoor setting with stadium lights.

  • Additionally, several faces in the image share almost identical features.

  • The background crowd and confetti also appear too evenly spaced and uniform in texture, indicating artificial generation.

What did AI-detection tools show?: Team WebQoof ran the viral images through two AI-detection tools—SightEngine and Hive Moderation.

  • Both tools conclusively indicated that the photos were indeed AI-generated.

(Swipe right to view all images.)

  • The tool showed that the image was AI-generated.

    (Source: SightEngine/Screenshot)

Conclusion: It is evident that the viral images were generated using AI and do not show real visuals of India’s post–World Cup victory celebrations.

