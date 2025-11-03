AI-Generated Pics of Cricketers Shared as Real Images After 2025 Women's CWC Win

India’s women’s national cricket team won their maiden title after defeating South Africa in the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup on 2 November.
Several images claiming to show celebrations after India’s win are going viral on social media.
What do they show?: One of the viral visuals shows Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian Women's National Cricket Team, holding the trophy while asleep.
Another shows the entire women’s team celebrating on the field with the cup.
Both of these images have been widely circulated on X, formerly Twitter.
What's the truth?: The photos were generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and are not true representations of the post-win celebrations.
Hints in the viral images: A closer look at the photographs reveals several inconsistencies.
In both images, the faces appear unusually smooth, waxy, and evenly lit, as if they have been airbrushed.
In the image showing what appears to be Harmanpreet Kaur holding the trophy while she sleeps, the golden sphere and metallic parts of the trophy are overly reflective and appear computer-rendered, lacking natural light reflections.
In the stadium image, every player seems to be lit perfectly from all angles, which is highly unlikely in a real outdoor setting with stadium lights.
Additionally, several faces in the image share almost identical features.
The background crowd and confetti also appear too evenly spaced and uniform in texture, indicating artificial generation.
What did AI-detection tools show?: Team WebQoof ran the viral images through two AI-detection tools—SightEngine and Hive Moderation.
Both tools conclusively indicated that the photos were indeed AI-generated.
(Swipe right to view all images.)
The tool showed that the image was AI-generated.
(Source: SightEngine/Screenshot)
Conclusion: It is evident that the viral images were generated using AI and do not show real visuals of India’s post–World Cup victory celebrations.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)