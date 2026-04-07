AI-Generated Image Viral as PM Modi’s ‘Photoshoot’ in Kerala Before Polls

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent road show in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, a photo supposedly showing him standing under a coconut tree, with cameras and microphones filming him is being shared on social media.
Those sharing the image claimed it showed PM Modi's photoshoot amid the ongoing campaigning for the Kerala assembly elections.
What we found: At first, we ran a Google reverse image search on the image but did not find any credible claims to prove the validity of the claim.
Team WebQoof, then, closely observed the image and noticed a few irregularities such as PM Modi's face appeared smudged and uneven and his fingers also seemed almost overlapping one another. Overall the texture of the image seemed unnatural.
This led us to run the image on AI-detection tools such as Hive Moderation and Sightengine which concluded that the viral photo was AI-generated.
Here are the results by Hive Moderation.
(Source: Hive Moderation)
PIB clarification: Press Information Bureau's fact-checking unit also debunked this viral image and noted that it was "fake and AI-generated."
Conclusion: The viral image showing PM Modi's purported photoshoot in Kerala is AI-generated and not a real incident.
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