AI-Generated of Naved Akram With Indian Defence’s Capt Kothari Viral as Real

An image showing Australia's Bondi Beach attacker, Naved Akram with the defence attaché of India to the Philippines, Captain Chandra Kant Kothari, sitting in a cafe-like setting, is being shared on social media.

Those sharing wrote, "Philippine OSINT community releases exclusive images of Bondi Beach shooter Naveed Akram with The Defense Attaché of India to the Philippines, Captain Kant Kothari in Manila." (sic.)