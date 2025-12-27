'Check Our Papers, But Don't Call Us Bangladeshi': Inside UP's Operation Torch

The safai-karamcharis (sanitation workers) who pretty much do the heavy lifting of taking the city's trash out and keeping its streets clean have come under scanner in Uttar Pradesh. Particularly, the poverty-stricken Miya Muslims from Assam—who make up the majority of these workers—are now being targeted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'Operation Torch' or Operation 'Ghuspaithiya.'

Among them is Salma.* Salma is responsible for cleaning and keeping out the garbage in a few apartments in Mahanagar, Lucknow. In the past week, she has woken up with dread. Being summoned to to verify documents is not new for her. But it is the way in which the process has been accompanied by communal remarks that has sparked fears.