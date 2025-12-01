AI-Generated Clip Viral as Indian Soldier Being 'Scared' of Pakistan Army

A video circulating on social media showing individuals dressed in military uniforms, purportedly from the Indian Army, criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and describing the Pakistani army as "dangerous", is being shared on social media.
In the clip, the individuals plead to PM Modi and the Indian government to save them.
Here's what they said:
"I plead with the Modi government not to mess with Pakistan. The Pakistani army is very dangerous. Modi ji himself is having fun in the air-conditioned room and has left us here to die. I am very scared. Please, I want to go home. I don't want this army's job. Please, let me go. I just want to go home. My name is Prakash. I don't want to die. Pakistan's army is very dangerous. They will not leave us. Our officers are telling us to attack Pakistan but I want to go home. Please, Modi government, save me. Send me home. I just want to live."
What we found: At first, we divided the clip into multiple screenshots to find if it had been reported on by any credible news outlet or government agency. However, we did not find any sources to prove the validity of the viral clip.
Team WebQoof, then, ran a relevant keyword search to find if there had been a recent incident like the viral video. However, we did not find the desired results.
Anomalies in the clip: We noticed that the lip movement and the words being spoken in the clip did not match and seemed very mechanical in nature.
Similarly, the placement of the national flag seemed strange on the alleged soldier's uniform.
Additionally, in the second frame, the person did not blink once throughout the video.
AI-detection tool: We ran the viral video on Hive Moderation which revealed that the video was created using AI.
Conclusion: The viral video is created using AI and is not real, as claimed.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)