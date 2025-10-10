'Actors Were Also Invited to Ram Mandir': RSS Says Bollywood Outreach Deliberate

In between, Bhagwat will also touch down at Bengaluru, India’s tech hub, and Kolkata, an ideological nerve centre that the RSS seeks out.

Bhagwat will be in Bengaluru on 8-9 November, and in Kolkata on 21 November.

Bhagwat’s vyakhyan series was launched by the RSS a month ahead of the Vijayadashami celebrations to engage audiences outside the periphery of the influence of the organisation. “The lecture series aims at an assertive articulation of the RSS viewpoints on subjects of the public interest, including politics. This series should permanently rest claims that the RSS is a secretive organisation. Venues have been specially chosen for their respective significance,” said another senior RSS functionary.

Bhagwat's New Delhi lecture was attended by a number of diplomats of the foreign missions. Bhagwat dwelt upon political issues even as he lifted the curtain of speculations on age ceiling in holding offices and posts.

The RSS claims that IT professionals have emerged as a highly enthusiastic class of participants in the daily shakha (branch) meets of the organisation. The RSS has held its annual national executive meetings in Hyderabad and Bengaluru in recent years.