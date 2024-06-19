No, Agnipath Scheme Is Not Being Relaunched as ‘Sainik Saman Scheme'

An image is doing the rounds on social media platforms to claim that the Agnipath scheme is being relaunched as 'Sainik Saman Scheme', which would also carry certain changes.
What are users claiming?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the image with a caption that said, "Changes in Agniveer recruitment....If this news is true then it is definitely good news for the youth preparing for the army."
Are these claims true?: The viral image is false, and no such changes had been introduced to the scheme at the time of writing this report.
Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-check wing, too, dismissed the claims and called it "fake."
Discrepancies in the viral image: While going through the image, we found several spelling and grammatical errors.
The word 'Agnipath' was misspelt throughout the viral image. Other examples of misspelt words were 'permanent', 'pension', 'lakhs', and 'guaranteed'.
The text was not written on a letterhead and did not carry signature of any official or ministry as well.
Lack of news reports: Team WebQoof did not find any credible news reports or come across any information available in public domain that supported the claim of such changes in the Agniveer scheme.
PIB refutes the claim: The fact-checking unit of the PIB clarified on their official X handle that the viral image is "fake" and that no such decision has been taken by the government.
Some context: According to a recent report published by The Indian Express, the Armed forces have discussed some possible tweaks to the Agnipath scheme following feedback from the three services.
This may include retention percentage changes and increases in the training period.
It should be noted that the Janata Dal (United) had reportedly demanded some modifications in the Agnipath scheme during the government formation after the NDA came back to power on 4 June.
Conclusion: It is evident that the viral image talking about the Agnipath scheme being relaunched is fake.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)