'No Job After 4 Years': Will Agnipath Scheme Impact How Bihar's Arrah Votes?

The Agnipath Scheme, implemented in September 2022, saw huge protests by Army aspirants, as the scheme offered a 4-year contractual service with the Indian Army.

The Arrah town in Bihar's Bhojpur district, considered the 'Army Belt of Bihar', was at the centre of the agitation when the Centre had introduced the scheme in June 2022.

Two years on, The Quint revisits Arrah to find whether the scheme will have an impact on how these aspirants vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.