No, Pak Cricket Team Captain Did Not Snub Indian Captain During Coin Toss

An image showing Indian cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav extending his arm to shake hands with his Pakistani counterpart Salman Ali Agha while the latter stands still is being shared on social media.
The claim: The image is being shared to claim that it shows Agha snubbing Yadav after the coin toss for the match between the two teams in the ongoing 2026 ICC T20 Men's World Cup.
How do we know?: We noticed that the image carried the logo for Gemini, Google's Gen-AI chatbot and virtual assistant.
We asked Gemini to deploy SynthID to check whether the image was created using its tool, and it responded saying, "Analysis of this image indicates that all or most of it was edited or generated using Google AI."
Additionally, we ran the image through Hive Moderation's AI detection tool, which showed a 99.9 percent certainty of the image being made using AI.
Conclusion: An AI-generated image is being shared to claim that Agha snubbed Yadav after the coin toss during the recent India-Pakistan match.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)