Adani Takes Over Indian Railways? Viral Pune Ticket is Edited

A morphed image of a Pune Junction railway platform ticket saying ‘Adani Railway’ is being circulated on social media with the claim that the cost of the platform ticket was increased to Rs 50 due to privatisation.

The original image, tweeted by journalist Prashant Kanojia in August, has been edited to include ‘Adani Railway - Railway is now our private property’ over ‘Pune Junction.’ A senior public relations officer (PRO) of the Central Railways also confirmed to The Quint’s WebQoof team that the viral ticket was “bogus.”

Further, the price of the platform ticket was increased to Rs 50 purportedly to “maintain social distancing norms during the pandemic”.