Accidental Burning of Idol in WB Viral With False Communal Angle

Further, he said that neither the lock of the temple, nor the idol itself was broken; nothing was stolen from the temple either. He also mentioned that lamps used to burn in the temple all night near the idol which might have led to the incident.

The Quint also got in touch with Murshidabad police over the incident. An official reiterated to us that the claims giving the incident a communal colour are not true.

On being asked about the cause, the official said that it was an accidental fire and there is no communal issue behind it at all.