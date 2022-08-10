Abhilipsa Panda Didn't Tweet Against Muslim Singer for Singing 'Har Har Shambhu'
An imposter Twitter account under Panda's name made remarks against Farmani Naaz, who made a cover of her song.
A screenshot of a tweet posted to impersonate Abhilipsa Panda, the singer of the popular song ‘Har Har Shambhu,' is going viral on social media.
The tweet takes a dig at Farmani Naaz, a singer who made a cover version of the same song and also appeared in the singing reality show Indian Idol.
However, Panda's manager confirmed to The Quint that the singer did not tweet anything about Naaz and that her real account is '@Abhi_30_Lipsa'.
CLAIM
The tweet by '@AbhilashaPnda' said in Hindi, "A Muslim girl is killing my rights. I have written and sung ‘Har Har Shambhu.' She is taking all the credit."
Another tweet by the same user said in Hindi, "Shame on 'Farmani Naaz.' She copied my song 'Har Har Shambhu.' When will you tell this truth to the media?"
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The tweet seen in the screenshot was posted by '@AbhilashaPnda'.
This account was made on May 2022 and has more than 30,000 followers on Twitter.
The account has made several tweets related to Farmani Naaz and the song, 'Har Har Shambhu.'
Several imposter accounts under Panda's name cropped up on the platform claiming to be the singer and making remarks against Farmani Naaz for singing 'Har Har Shambhu.'
We contacted Abhilipsa Panda's manager, Lakhvir Singh, who told us that the singer's real Twitter account is '@Abhi_30_Lipsa'.
The bio of her real account also mentions, "This is my official account and other accounts are fake profiles."
Her manager also clarified that the viral screenshots about Panda speaking against Naaz are fake.
"Abhilipsa Panda did not tweet anything about Farmani Naaz, the screenshots show a fake account of the singer. Her real account is not yet verified but its '@Abhi_30_Lipsa'."Lakhvir Singh, Abhilipsa Panda's manager
Panda also responded to a user on Twitter, saying that she has no problem with the singer (Farmani Naaz).
Clearly, the singer of 'Har Har Shambhu,' Abhilipsa Panda, did not make any remark against Farmani Naaz.
