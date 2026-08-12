Does This Video Show CJP's Abhijeet Dipke With Jharkhand Congress President? No!

A video being shared to claim that Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke met with Jharkhand's Congress president amid the ongoing protests in the state.
How did we find out the truth?: We conducted a keyword search to look for more information about Dipke meeting Congress' Jharkhand president, but did not find any credible results to corroborate the claim.
We ran reverse image searches on the video using Google Lens, one of which led us to an Instagram video showing Dipke with the same person as seen in the claim.
The clip was shared by Congress leader Babajani Durrani, the president of the party's wing in Parbhani, Maharashtra.
The video was shared with the caption, "With the youth who are shaping the future."
Durrani also shared photos of him meeting the CJP leaders on the same day on his Instagram account.
An Instagram page called 'pmahanagar', which reports on the local events in Parbhani, also shared visuals of Durrani meeting Dipke in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad).
The president of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) is Keshav Mahto Kamlesh. One can see that Durrani and Mahto are two different people.
Conclusion: A clip from Maharashtra is being shared with the false claim that it shows Abhijeet Dipke meeting Jharkhand's state Congress president amid the ongoing protests in the state.
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