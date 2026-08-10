Divided We Stand: In Ranchi, Rival Parties & Protesters Keep Soren Govt on Edge

Yadav said that he, along with 300 students, landed in Ranchi to organise the movement. On 29 July, the day of the students' first march, Mahto told the media that he was "handing over the movement to the students."

The first core committee that was formed comprised students as well as those associated with the JLKM. Yadav alleges that those associated with the JLKM were influenced by the party leadership during decision-making.

"Many of their party members and leaders started occupying the protest stage meant only for students. It was sending a wrong message. The last straw was when one of their senior leaders refused to leave the state, and we were told that the stage belongs to JLKM. That's when we decided to separate," Yadav said.

The JLKM, however, has a different take on the separation.

Chandan Kumar, a close confidant of Mahto, said that some students in the movement have "vested interests".

"Mahto had written letters to the chief minister regarding irregularities in the first week of July itself. On 25 July, he started the movement from Bapu Vatika and successfully led the first march on 25 July," Kumar said.