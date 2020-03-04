AAP Providing Relief Aid to Only Muslims? Newspaper Ad is Morphed
As Delhi witnessed violence over the contentious citizenship law, multiple unverified messages and videos have been circulating on social media.
CLAIM
In one such case, an image of a newspaper advertisement is being circulated on various social media platforms that the Aam Aadmi Party government is providing relief aid to only the Muslim community.
The claim is supported by an image of the relief form which has ‘Muslims’ written in brackets near the title.
WHAT’S THE TRUTH?
The Quint can confirm that there is no truth to the claim and the image with which it is being circulated.
We found that the official handle of AAP had tweeted the original image on 29 February, which does not mention the word ‘Muslim.’ The poster lists down the amount that the AAP government will be giving to the victims of the Delhi violence.
We also found a tweet in which the same image could be seen and found that on the top right corner of the newspaper, ‘www.jagran.com’ could be seen.
As AAP’s Twitter had shared the poster on 29 February, we took a cue from there and checked the epaper version of Dainik Jagran’s Delhi edition published on 29 February. We found that the same advertisement without the word ‘Muslim’ was printed on the daily’s Page number 12.
You can view the epaper version of the advertisement here.
