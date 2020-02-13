Fake Communal Tweet Shared in the Name of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

After Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) landslide victory in the Delhi elections, a “tweet” of party’s Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan has been doing the rounds in the internet.

The content of the message reads, “आज शाहीन बाग जीता, आज हमारा इस्लाम जीता है इंसा अल्लाह, जल्दी ही पूरे इंडिया में इस्लाम की जीत होगी | मेरे सभी मुस्लिम भाई बहनों का सुक्रिया, सबने मिल कर अपनी ताकत दिखाई एकता बनाएं रखना, हम इतिहास जरूर दोहराएंगे”

[Translation: Today Shaheen Bagh has won, our Islam has won, soon Islam will win across India. I thank my Muslim brothers for showing their strength. Stay united and we will make sure that the history repeats itself.]