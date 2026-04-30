BJP Delhi Shares Pinterest Pics as Kejriwal's Home, Calls it 'Sheesh Mahal 2.0'

A series of images showing luxurious home interiors is being shared on social media to claim that it shows Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's new house.

The claim: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) X page shared this claim and noted, "These pictures of "Sheesh Mahal 2.0" clearly highlight the gap between Kejriwal's politics and reality. On one side, claims of simplicity, and on the other, opulent sofas, designer chandeliers, and luxury interiors."(sic.)

Some context: Kejriwal moved into a house located in the Lodhi Estate, as allotted by the Centre on 24 April.