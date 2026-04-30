BJP Delhi Shares Pinterest Pics as Kejriwal's Home, Calls it 'Sheesh Mahal 2.0'

A series of images showing luxurious home interiors is being shared on social media to claim that it shows Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's new house.
The claim: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) X page shared this claim and noted, "These pictures of "Sheesh Mahal 2.0" clearly highlight the gap between Kejriwal's politics and reality. On one side, claims of simplicity, and on the other, opulent sofas, designer chandeliers, and luxury interiors."(sic.)
Some context: Kejriwal moved into a house located in the Lodhi Estate, as allotted by the Centre on 24 April.
What we found: Team WebQoof checked every slide separately and found that most of the images were taken from Pinterest. To find this, we ran Google reverse image searches on the visuals to find the truth.
Here is a preview of the pin.
(Source: Pinterest)
Here is a preview of the visual matching with the viral post.
(Source: Instagram)
Conclusion: While Team WebQoof was unable to locate a few images shared in the viral post, it is clear that the claim made by BJP Delhi is false as most of the images have been taken from Pinterest or other social media pages.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)