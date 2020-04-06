Does 5G Tech Spread Coronavirus? Miscreants Set UK Towers on Fire

India has been a hub for some of the most outlandish fake news about the coronavirus outbreak, but it seems that the UK is not that far behind!

According to multiple reports, people in the UK are burning 5G network masts/towers as a conspiracy theory is doing the rounds on the internet that it helps with the spread of COVID-19.

According to a report in the BBC, masts have been set alight in Liverpool, Birmingham, and Melling. Fire services had to be called in to extinguish the flames.