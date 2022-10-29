Video of TV Presenter Laughing Isn't Related to Recent Pak vs Zimbabwe Match

A short clip of a news presenter breaking out in laughter is going viral on social media, where users are linking it to the ICC men's T20 World Cup held between the Zimbabwean and Pakistani cricket teams on 28 October 2022.

However, the video predates the match by almost two years. It shows a bulletin by United Television Ghana, where television personality Akrobeto is seen discussing European football league fixtures.

The presenter is seen attempting to pronounce names of various clubs participating in European football leagues and laughing when unable to pronounce 'Eintracht Frankfurt'.