‘Zimbabwe Can Give India Run For Their Money': Saba Karim Ahead of ODI Series

Karim will be a member of the broadcast team on Sony for India's three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe alongside Ajay Jadeja, Maninder Singh, Robin Uthappa, Dirk Viljoen, RP Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Vivek Razdan, Paul Valthaty in English and Hindi coverage.

Karim further said he is expecting the youngsters to grab the opportunities on offer in the ODI series against Zimbabwe in the absence of senior cricketers.

"Zimbabwe is in good form and they have the chance to showcase their talent in this series against India."

"However, despite missing some key players, India is still a strong squad and we have a great team with players hungry to perform and grab the opportunity to make their mark with this series in Zimbabwe," he said.