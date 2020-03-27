Tokyo Olympics FAQs: New Dates? Tickets Valid? Qualification?

Things began to unravel this week when the Tokyo Olympics were postponed until next year — a decision announced by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a joint agreement with IOC President Thomas Bach.

The Olympic behemoth involves 11,000 Olympic athletes and 4,400 Paralympic athletes. Add to this 206 national Olympic committees, dozens of summer sports federations, thousands of contracts, and billions of dollars. There are 33 Olympic sports to consider, 42 venues (43 if you count one used only for the Paralympics), qualifying events around the globe, and 5,000 apartments in the Athletes Village — some of which have already been sold.

Then there's the matter of hotel and flight reservations, and again lining up 80,000 unpaid volunteers. The Olympics can't run without them. So a few questions are hanging.