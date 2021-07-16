2019 Photo From Bangladesh Shared as Owaisi's Welcome in UP

A photo is being shared on social media with the claim that a huge crowd had gathered at the Uttar Pradesh Gate in Ghaziabad to welcome All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

The photo is being shared in the context of the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, which are scheduled to be held in 2022.

However, we found that the claim is false and the photo is from Chittagong, Bangladesh, where people took part in the 'Jashn-e-Julush’ procession to observe the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, which marks the birth and death anniversaries of Prophet Muhammad.