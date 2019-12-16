Video From Bangladesh Shared as Protest Against CAA in Mumbai
CLAIM
A video showing a huge crowd is being circulated on social media with a claim that the visuals are from ‘Mohammad Ali Road’ in Mumbai. The image is being shared in the light of the ongoing nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Many users have shared the picture hitting out at the Muslim community for protesting against the new Act.
“Are we ready to fight these Jihadis,” one of the posts read.
Another user supported the government’s move of not allowing Muslim migrants to apply for citizenship and said that if they wanted to stay in India then “why did they ask for a separate nation?”.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The claim with which the image is being circulated is completely false. It is not from Mumbai but from Bangladesh. Further, it doesn’t show the Muslim community protesting, instead it shows them celebrating a festival called ‘Jashne Juluse’.
WHAT DID WE FIND OUT
On conducting a reverse image search on the image, we found a video uploaded by a YouTube channel named ‘Islamic Knowledge’ and the caption alongside the video suggested that it was from a festival (Eid-E-Miladunnabi) in Chittagong in Bangladesh.
Taking a cue from here, we searched on Twitter with the keywords ‘Eid E Miladunnabi Bangladesh’. We then came across a tweet which had visuals similar (though from a different angle) to what can be seen in the viral image.
This Twitter user too suggested that the video is from Chittagong in Bangladesh.
Further, the truck in the video and the banners on the road suggested that the visuals were indeed from ‘Jashne Juluse’.
We then used the same keywords and came across multiple visuals, over the years, of the same festival from Bangladesh.
One user ‘Jahedul Alam Parvez’ uploaded the same video in which we could match the frame with the image which is now being circulated as an image from Mumbai.
A clearer version of a similar video which shows the truck with the ‘ Jashne-Juluse’ truck and the crowd that can be seen in the viral video made it clear that the photograph was indeed from Bangladesh and not Mumbai.
