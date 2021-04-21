2018 Image of Woman With Oxygen Cylinder Passed Off as Recent
The image was captured before the pandemic hit the country and incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra in 2018.
A photograph of an old woman, sitting on the road with an oxygen cylinder next to her, is being widely shared as hospitals in various states report an acute shortage of oxygen amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the situation in the country remains tense due to the rising cases, this particular photograph was captured way before the pandemic hit the country. We found that the image was from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, and was taken in 2018.
CLAIM
The Facebook account of Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) mass outreach programme, ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ shared the image taking a dig at the Bhartiya Janata party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We ran a keyword search on YouTube using words ‘woman hospital oxygen cylinder’ and came across a bulletin uploaded by The Times of India in April 2018.
The woman in the viral image can be seen in the TOI bulletin and the description along with the video mentioned that the incident was from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra.
A man had to reportedly wait for an ambulance at Agra Medical College while he carried an oxygen cylinder that was attached to his mother, on his shoulder, the description added.
The man, along with his mother, waited for a long time but the vehicle did not show up. However, hospital authorities denied the allegation while assuring action in the matter.
News agency ANI had also carried visuals of the incident and at 0:03 seconds, one can see the same image as the viral one.
While this image is from 2018, it is true that hospitals in states like Maharashtra and Delhi have reportedly been facing acute medical oxygen with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging the centre to “urgently provide oxygen to Delhi”.
(With inputs from SM Hoax Slayer)
