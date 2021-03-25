2018 Image of Empty Chairs at Amit Shah’s Address in UP Revived

As leaders of several political parties are campaigning in the poll-bound states of West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, a set of images showing empty chairs along with the pictures of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have gone viral.

However, both the images are from 2018 when Amit Shah was delivering a speech at the Yuva Udgosh rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.