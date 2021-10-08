'Welcome Back, Air India': Ratan Tata as Tata Sons Wins Bid for National Carrier

Tata Sons has been directed by the government to retain all employees of Air India for at least one year, news agency PTI reported. The group will be permitted to offer a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) after the first year.

Spice Jet promoter Ajay Singh has also submitted a bid for the airline, as per reports.

The government loses nearly Rs 20 crore every day to run the national carrier, officials have said, Reuters reported.

Bloomberg News had reported on 1 October that a panel of ministers had accepted a proposal recommending Tata Sons' bid for Air India. The government, had, at the time, refuted the claim.