2017 Video Passed off as Recent Attack on UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Convoy
The video is from 2017 when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's cavalcade was obstructed by protestors.
A video of protestors blocking a motorcade and chanting slogans is being shared with a claim that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's convoy was attacked recently and no news channels had shown it.
However, we found the video is from 2017 when Adityanath's convoy was stopped by protesting Lucknow University students.
CLAIM
The 3:11 minute-long video is being shared with a claim that reads, "Open attack on UP CM Yogi today. No TV channel has shown it. (sic)"
We also received a query about the video on our WhatsApp tipline as well.
WHAT WE FOUND
We fragmented the video into multiple keyframes using InVid, a video verification tool, and then conducted a reverse image search using Yandex on some of them.
This led us to a video uploaded on a YouTube channel called 'VSSP Live News Uttar Pradesh' published in 2018. This indicated that the video was not recent.
Next, using relevant keywords, we found one news article by Hindustan Times (HT) from 3 July 2018 that read that student leaders belonging to the left-wing All India Students’ Association (AISA) and the Samajwadi Party’s student wing Chhatra Sabha had stopped the CM's motorcade opposing his visit to Lucknow University in June 2017.
"On June 7 last year, a number of student leaders belonging to the AISA and the SP’s Chhatra Sabha obstructed the CM’s cavalcade and waved black flags opposing his visit to the university. The police had arrested 11 of them," the report read.
The photo that was used in the article showed a woman who was wearing a pink kurta, who could be seen in the recent viral video.
The caption of the HT photo read, "Student protesters block Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s motorcade in Lucknow in June, 2017".
The news was also carried by NDTV as well as The Times of India.
We also searched for the video on YouTube, using keywords in Hindi, and found the same video on the YouTube channel of ABP News Hindi published on 12 June 2017. The title translated to 'Truth behind the attack on Yogi Adityanath's convoy'.
Clearly, a video from 2017 is being shared now with the false claim that the UP CM's convoy was attacked recently.
