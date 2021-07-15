2017 Video of Drunk UP Cops Falsely Linked to Yogi Government

A video is being circulated on the internet with the claim that two policemen were drinking alcohol while on duty in Uttar Pradesh, taking a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government.

However, the viral video could be traced back to 14 March 2017 and was taken in UP's Shamli district when Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav was the Chief Minister of the state.