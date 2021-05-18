Did Israel Destroy This Mosque? No, It’s a 2014 Video From Syria

A clip of a mosque being destroyed is being shared on social media to falsely claim that Israel bombed the structure in Palestine, amid the escalating tension between Israel and Palestine.

The domed structure, clearly visible for only a few moments, can be seen disappearing into a thick cloud of smoke within a few seconds.

However, we found that the video, which dates back to 2014, was from Raqqa, Syria, where the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) destroyed the Shi'ite Uwais al-Qarni mosque.