2014 Street Performance Photo Shared As 'Taliban Selling Girls' in Afghanistan

A photo showing a man holding a chain tied to a woman is being circulated on social media, in the backdrop of the Taliban taking control of Afghanistan, with the claim that the radical militant group is selling girls as sex slaves.

However, we found that this photo is from 2014 when a group called 'Compassion 4 Kurdistan' had staged a street play called 'Islamic State sex slave market' in London to raise awareness of terror group Islamic State of Syria and Iraq's (ISIS) action in Iraq.