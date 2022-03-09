Old Images From Ukraine Revived Amid Ongoing War With Russia

A set of three disturbing pictures showing the 'condition of Ukraine' is being widely shared on social media with a claim that they show the outcome of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

While it is true that the ongoing war has led to large-scale displacement of people and destruction, but these images aren't recent.

We found that the images date back to 2014, when massive anti-government protests ravaged Crimea and Eastern Ukraine. The conflict began in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea after the Pro-Russian government of President Viktor Yanukovych was toppled in Ukraine. The fighting between the Ukrainian military and pro-Russian rebels intensified thereafter, leading to immense destruction.