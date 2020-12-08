Rajnath Singh Supporting Farmers’ Protest? No, the Video Is Old

As the country witnessed Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, 8 December, a viral video claims to show how that Union Minster and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh has extended his support to the farmers, who have been camping in Delhi, to protest against the contentious farmers’ law.

However, we found that the viral video is a clipped version of his address to the farmers protesting at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in 2013.