Watch: Clashes Reported at SRFTI Campus Over RSS-Affiliated Group’s Event

On Sunday, 27 September, clashes reportedly erupted between students of the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat, an RSS-affiliated organisation, after the latter was allegedly allowed to hold an event at the institute’s main auditorium.
Students reportedly objected to the event, citing past precedent that the auditorium had not been used for political programmes.
Tensions escalated into violence inside the campus, according to students and a statement circulated by the Progressive Students’ Youth Association (PSYA).
What Led to the Clash?
According to the organisers of the event, the situation turned tense after a group of SRFTI students entered the venue and allegedly tore down their flags, posters and banners.
The students, meanwhile, questioned why the programme was being held on the institute campus, alleging that some speakers at the event delivered provocative speeches, prompting objections from those present.
According to the students, the situation quickly escalated, with an argument between the two sides turning into a physical confrontation. There were also allegations that teachers were assaulted during the clash.
The organisation, however, maintained that it had lawfully rented the hall for the programme and was conducting the event with the authorities’ permission. A member of the organisation was quoted by TV9 Bangla as saying, "We booked the hall with money. Four people have already been admitted to the hospital. Are they students? They broke the picture of Swami Vivekananda. All the students are intoxicated there. "
Students Allege Knife Attack; Police Detain Suspect as Tensions Escalate
The level of unrest became so extreme that the two sides attacked each other in the presence of the police force and engaged in repeated scuffles and clashes, according to eyewitnesses.
Speaking to The Quint, students alleged that members of the organisation attacked them during the confrontation, with some claiming that knives were used. They said at least four students suffered serious injuries and several others were also hurt.
Visuals accessed by The Quint showed injured students and protestors on the campus, where demonstrators were heard raising slogans including “Jai Bhim” and “Go Back RSS”.
According to the student group, police detained the alleged main accused inside the campus and took him away in a police vehicle. The students further claimed that a group gathered in support of the accused outside the campus and demanded his release.
The PSYA alleged that around 150 students remained inside the campus without adequate medical assistance or security as the situation unfolded, and appealed to journalists to report from the campus.
Students also alleged that the police had not taken action against the accused and were instead recording the names and addresses of the complainants. They expressed concern that sharing their personal details could put them at risk of further intimidation or harm.
The allegations could not be independently verified immediately. Details from the Kolkata Police, SRFTI administration and the organisers of the event are awaited.
(This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.)