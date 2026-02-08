'People Must Detect Infiltrators & Report to Govt': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has called for increased public vigilance to identify and report suspected infiltrators in India. He emphasised the importance of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as a mechanism for detecting non-citizens. Bhagwat stated that language differences can help in identifying infiltrators and urged citizens not to provide employment to foreigners, reiterating that only Indian citizens should be given such opportunities.
According to Hindustan Times, Bhagwat addressed the issue during a centenary event in Mumbai, where he explained that the government’s efforts to detect and deport infiltrators had begun and would intensify over time. He highlighted the SIR process, noting that it had already led to the identification and removal of non-citizens from electoral rolls in several states.
As reported by The Indian Express, Bhagwat justified the SIR exercise, stating, “These measures will help to weed out our infiltrators. We have to ensure citizens' rights and employment. We are not bound to give jobs to those from other countries.” He further urged the public to be proactive in detection, using language as a key indicator.
Bhagwat elaborated that the public can assist authorities by reporting individuals whose language suggests they are not Indian citizens. He advised that such suspicions should be communicated to the police, who would then investigate and monitor the individuals in question.
“We can do one thing: we can work on detection. Their language gives them away. We should detect them and report them to the appropriate authorities. We should inform the police that we suspect these people are foreigners, and they should investigate and keep an eye on them, and we will also keep an eye on them,” Bhagwat said.
Bhagwat also cautioned against providing employment to foreigners, reiterating that jobs should be reserved for Indian citizens, including all communities within the country. He noted that the abandonment of low-skill jobs by local populations had created opportunities for infiltrators to secure work in these sectors.
He stressed the need for vigilance and awareness among the public, stating that the detection and reporting of infiltrators is a shared responsibility. Bhagwat maintained that while Indian citizens, regardless of religious identity, should be given employment, foreigners should not be offered such opportunities.
“We will not give employment to any foreigner. If someone is from our country, we will give them employment, but not to foreigners. You should be a little more vigilant and aware,” Bhagwat stated.
He also referenced the gradual progress of government-led detection and deportation efforts, indicating that these initiatives would continue to expand. Bhagwat's remarks were made in the context of ongoing political debates in states such as West Bengal and Assam, where the SIR process has been a point of contention.
Bhagwat's statements have drawn attention to the role of community participation in national security and the importance of official processes like SIR in maintaining the integrity of citizenship records. He reiterated that the RSS supports inclusivity within Indian society, but remains firm on the issue of employment and rights for citizens only.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.