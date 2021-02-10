Priyanka Gandhi to Address ‘Kisan Sabhas’ in Uttar Pradesh Today
The Congress general secretary will hold the first meeting in Saharanpur’s Chilkana area.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is all set to hold a series of 'Kisan Sabhas' in western Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, 10 February, to intensify the protest against the three contentious farm laws.
According to party sources, Gandhi will hold the first meeting in Saharanpur's Chilkana area. Besides Saharanpur, she will be visiting Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts to attend the 'Mahapanchayat'.
The Congress general secretary will later hold similar ‘Kisan Sabhas’ on Saturday in Meerut and Bijnor as well.
Sources told IANS that the Congress party will organise 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' programmes in each tehsil of Western UP's 27 districts. The party is also mulling to hold chaupals across these districts in the next ten days to discuss the drawbacks of the three farm laws.
According to Naresh Saini, Congress MLA from Behat in Saharanpur, "During her visit, Priyanka will offer prayers at the Shakumbhari Mata temple and also visit a shrine. After that, she will hold a kisan sabha in the Chilkana area."
Gandhi's Saharanpur visit was earlier scheduled for 8 February, but permission for it was denied by the local administration. "The venue was later shifted outside the city limits," Saini said.
The party has also prepared an audio visual tape and will be distributing pamphlets highlighting the farmers' plight.
All the Congress leaders have been roped in, including former state chiefs of the party – Salman Khurshid, Raj Babbar and Nirmal Khatri, to join the yatra.
Party sources said that all the leaders have been asked for their active participation. Leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Randeep Surjewala and Meem Afzal, Hardik Patel, working president of the Gujarat Congress, will also be a part of the programme.
The party's aim is to connect with all the communities and take the farmers' issue to the people and also garner support.
Priyanka Gandhi had recently visited Rampur, where she met the family members of Navreet Singh, a farmer who died during the tractor rally violence in Delhi on Republic Day.
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the farmers to end their agitation, Congress Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said: "We expected that he would discuss something on the three farm laws that has triggered protest, continuing for the last 75 days."
(This copy has been edited for clarity)
