Priyanka Gandhi to Address ‘Kisan Sabhas’ in Uttar Pradesh Today

Party sources said that all the leaders have been asked for their active participation. Leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Randeep Surjewala and Meem Afzal, Hardik Patel, working president of the Gujarat Congress, will also be a part of the programme.

The party's aim is to connect with all the communities and take the farmers' issue to the people and also garner support.

Priyanka Gandhi had recently visited Rampur, where she met the family members of Navreet Singh, a farmer who died during the tractor rally violence in Delhi on Republic Day.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the farmers to end their agitation, Congress Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said: "We expected that he would discuss something on the three farm laws that has triggered protest, continuing for the last 75 days."

