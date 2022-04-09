United States' NSA Told Us Not To Go To Moscow: Pak Foreign Minister SM Qureshi

On Saturday, 9 April, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister SM Qureshi accused the USA’s National Security Advisor (NSA) for calling them and asking them not to go to Moscow, earlier this year.

He said, “Before we leave for Moscow, the National Security Advisor (NSA) of the USA calls the NSA of Pakistan, and says 'Do not go'. Where does it happen, that one country stops another's bilateral visit?”

Late February, just before Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine, the Pakistan Prime Minister had met with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. This move had been called ‘ill-timed’ and ‘foolhardy’ by experts.