Budget 2020: After PMC Crisis, Depositors Insured Upto Rs 5 Lakh

The 2020 Union Budget will increase the insurance cover for depositors in banks to Rs 5 lakh if the bank fails or goes under, the finance minister said.

After instances like the case of PMC Bank in 2019, the 2020 Union Budget has permitted the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation(DICGC) to raise the insurance cover for depositors to Rs 5 lakh per depositor from Rs 1 lakh.

In simple terms, the previous limit on insurance coverage under the DICGC provided for a recovery upto Rs 1 lakh for depositors in banks across India.