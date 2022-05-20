Twitter To Hide Tweets That Share Misinformation During Crisis

Micro-blogging platform Twitter on Thursday, 19 May, announced that it is introducing a "crisis misinformation policy" that would ensure viral misinformation or misleading content is not amplified or recommended by the platform during major crisis times, such as situations of "armed conflict, public health emergencies, and large-scale natural disasters".

With the focus on the war in Ukraine by Russia, which began on 24 February, the policy would focus on international armed conflict and said that it will keep on adding more forms of crisis.